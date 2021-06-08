Thanks to the proprietary design approach employed, Diodes Incorporated has optimized the dynamic electrical characteristics of the PI2DBS16212A in relation to insertion loss, return loss, skew, and crosstalk. In addition to having a small footprint and low-profile, this device exhibits minimal attenuation across its 14GHz bandwidth. Insertion loss figures are kept to -1.25dB at 10GHz, while return loss is only -12dB at 10GHz. The device has a bit-to-bit skew of just 10ps (maximum), a 20ps (maximum) channel-to-channel skew, a 50ps (maximum) propagation delay, and a -40dB (typical) differential crosstalk (depending on frequency).

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) has added a new device to its range of passive multiplexer/demultiplexer (mux/demux) switches. Supporting data rates of up to 20Gbps, the PI2DBS16212A is a 4-to-2 differential channel switch IC, which offers bidirectional operation and is suited for use in high-performance IT equipment, including desktop PCs, laptops, workstations, and servers.

The strong signal integrity capabilities of the PI2DBS16212A mean that it is well suited to processing high-speed data signals, such as those relating to PCIe 4.0, USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 3.2 Gen2, 10GE, Thunderbolt 3, SAS3.0 and SATA3.0. The device therefore gives far greater signal integrity tolerances for engineers to integrate into designs.

The PI2DBS16212A runs off a 1.8V supply voltage and draws only 200μA (typical) - thereby providing a lower power alternative to other mux/demux switches available on the market. An operational temperature range of -40°C to +85°C is covered. The PI2DBS16212A is supplied in a 24-pin TQFN package (with 2.5mm x 2.5mm x 0.75mm dimensions) and has a unit price of $0.9 in 5000 piece quantities.

