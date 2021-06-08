 
checkAd

Together We RISE, Marsh McLennan Launches a Fellowship Program for Black MBA Students

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 16:05  |  81   |   |   

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today announced the launch of RISE, a global MBA fellowship program in partnership with the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) and Fisk University.

A first-of-its-kind program, RISE, which stands for racial inclusion and social equity, will provide second-year Black MBA candidates and graduates in the US, UK and Canada with an enriching curriculum of practical business knowledge and tools for advocating for social justice within a business environment. The program is being launched in celebration of Marsh McLennan’s 150th anniversary. The first cohort will begin their fellowship in September 2021, completing the program in May 2022.

“We’re committed to the principle of responsible capitalism and doing business in ways that generate a more just and compassionate world,” said Dan Glaser, President & CEO, Marsh McLennan. “RISE will help us form a more diverse, inclusive and vibrant Marsh McLennan and professional services industry.”

As part of RISE, Marsh McLennan’s Executive Committee will participate in an intensive social justice module at Fisk University. “Our leaders are committed to cultivating a culture in which different experiences and perspectives are valued and celebrated,” said Carmen Fernandez, Senior Vice President & Chief People Officer, Marsh McLennan. “The RISE executive module will immerse our leaders in a social justice agenda, helping them more fully embrace their roles as inclusive leaders.”

“Every successful business leader needs to understand the dynamics of risk, people and strategy issues. Increasingly they need to be fluent in the intersection of business and social justice as well,” said Nzinga Shaw, Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer, Marsh McLennan. “Through RISE, we hope to foster a new generation of executives who will forge a leadership path in business and make our industries more equitable.”

The fellows will participate in an immersive social justice program through the John Lewis Center for Social Justice at Fisk University, one of the nation’s historically Black colleges and the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by an eight-month paid fellowship incorporating thought-leadership and mentorship from Marsh McLennan executives and NBMBAA leaders. Upon completion of the program, the fellows will be expected to complete an assessment of their observations and how they envision their role in continuing to promote an agenda of social justice.

Seite 1 von 3
Marsh & McLennan Cos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Together We RISE, Marsh McLennan Launches a Fellowship Program for Black MBA Students Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today announced the launch of RISE, a global MBA fellowship program in partnership with the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Mercer Reaches New High of $390 Billion USD of Global Assets Under Management
01.06.21
Marsh McLennan Names Nick Studer President & CEO of Oliver Wyman Group and Vice Chair of Marsh McLennan
20.05.21
Marsh McLennan Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2021 Stockholders’ Meeting
19.05.21
Organizations Failing to Anticipate and Model Key Emerging Risks: Marsh Report