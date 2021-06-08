JLT Mobile Computers announces next generation version of its fully rugged slim and light 10-inch Android tablet

Upgraded tablet offers Android 9 along with a substantial processing performance increase, sharper and brighter display, faster communication, USB Type-C, and higher resolution cameras

Växjö, Sweden, 8 June 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of computers for demanding environments, announces the launch of the Android 9 based next generation MT3010A tablet computer. With its small 10-inch form factor and light weight, the fully rugged tablet is ideal for deployment in markets such as warehousing, logistics, food and beverage, transportation, and ports.

The MT3010A tablet provides a substantial upgrade in terms of performance and functionality to the existing MT2010A, yet shares exterior design, dimensions, and peripherals with the predecessor model, preserving existing investment in platform peripherals and accessories.

Android holds a dominant market share in smartphones, with billions of users familiar with Android operation. Given the tremendous software and developer support, Android makes a perfect complement to Microsoft Windows based systems and infrastructure, as well as a migration opportunity from discontinued legacy systems. As a result, there have been very rapid technological and functional advancements in Android hardware and software, which JLT is bringing to its customers with the new MT3010A.

“Android is progressing in leaps and bounds in terms of raw performance and what it can do out there in the field,” says Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. ”We’re making sure our customers always get the latest and greatest, and our new MT3010A tablet is a major step forward for their operations and productivity. With this new unit, we’re offering a big jump in performance and functionality to give customers in warehousing, ports and similar environments what they need on the job.”

Like its predecessor, the new MT3010A combines tough, durable construction with a slim, light, and ergonomic form factor that fits anywhere and doesn’t weigh the user down. The tablet can handle 4-foot (122 cm) drops to concrete, has a very wide operating temperature range, is IP65 dustproof and highly water resistant, and has been tested to rigorous MIL-STD-810H shock, drop and vibration military standards.