 
checkAd

MDC Leverages Rackspace Technology to Reduce Operational Inefficiencies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 16:05  |  74   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has worked with MDC Partners Inc. (MDC) to consolidate data spend under one contract so it could leverage its buying power and reduce operational inefficiencies of per-agency billing.

MDC (NASDAQ: MDCA), is a global advertising and marketing holding company based in New York City that is comprised of over 50 agencies and serves over 1,700 clients worldwide. The agency is an innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing company and is responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world’s most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment.

Given the agency’s structure, MDC needed to consolidate its existing decentralized AWS environment under one agreement so it could leverage its buying power, improve insights on consumption and reduce operational inefficiencies of per-agency billing. Due to serving multiple agencies around the world, MDC knew that a digital transformation could be a challenge, so the company partnered with Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, on this project.

“Prior to our transformation, our agencies were each utilizing segregated buckets of AWS spend across the group. To manage this more effectively, we consolidated all these buckets under a single pane of glass. This alleviated the administrative burden of managing a decentralized state, while enhancing visibility into our overall spend.” said John Georgatos, Global CIO at MDC.

“With Rackspace, we were able to consolidate our AWS spend; allowing for added operational efficiencies while simultaneously actualizing true run-rate savings. This initiative allowed agencies to pivot and focus on their client work rather than the administrative tasks of managing multiple instances.” Jonathan Schwarz, Manager, Global Operations and Strategic Sourcing at MDC.

“Rackspace Technology leveraged AWS Optimizer+, CloudHealth and Managed Public Cloud to provide MDC a smooth and fast transition to the cloud allowing MDC to complete a transition in under 9 months that would have taken most global companies of our scale 3 years.” Jason Cammorata, SVP Head of Global Operations at MDC.

“From a productivity standpoint, MDC’s current IT model, where each agency handled their own infrastructure, wasn’t ideal,” said Jeff DeVerter, CTO Solutions at Rackspace Technology. “In less than a year, we supported MDC’s goal to transform and consolidate their spend, while leveraging advances such as AI and Machine Learning.”

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MDC Leverages Rackspace Technology to Reduce Operational Inefficiencies SAN ANTONIO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has worked with MDC Partners Inc. (MDC) to consolidate data spend under one contract …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board