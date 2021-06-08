 
Bayat-MATTER Innovation Hub, Powered by Jamf, Opens in Afghanistan

Innovation Hubs powered by Jamf and MATTER are now operating in low-resourced areas globally

MINNEAPOLIS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Jamf, in partnership with global nonprofit MATTER, announced the opening of the Bayat-MATTER Innovation Hub (MIH) in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Bayat-MATTER Innovation Hub aims to provide students with little access to educational opportunities a technology-enabled active learning environment that teaches them in-demand skills for their future. This stunning, state-of-the-art facility is the vision of the Bayat Foundation, Afghanistan's largest humanitarian organization working towards improving the lives of Afghan women, working in collaboration with Jamf and MATTER.

MATTER Innovation Hubs: Preparing Children for the 4th Industrial Revolution
The Kabul Hub joins twelve other MATTER Innovation Hubs in Haiti, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Senegal, and Minnesota — all areas with communities that lack access to education opportunities. The Hubs seek to engage students in technology-enabled active learning. This educational model encourages teachers to moderate and encourage student learning, discussion, and exploration to set students up with in-demand skills for future success. 

Sponsored by Jamf employees, the Jamf Nation Global Foundation and other partners, the Hubs are stocked with iPad, OSMO Learning manipulatives, Sphero education technology and dozens of educational apps to offer students the technology they need to expand their skills. The tools selected for use in the MIH program support physical-to-digital interaction and multiple input options such as touch, voice, and camera. 

Most facilities have more than 25 iPads for students and can support 300 to 600 learners. The primary curriculum is centered around Apple’s Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create programming. The use of these curricula is facilitated by Jamf’s robust Apple device management to enable the sharing of devices with individual user accounts. Teachers can easily guide learning, minimize distraction and manage student devices with Jamf and Classroom, an Apple app that allows teachers to easily guide learning. The Hubs also utilize Apple School Manager, a web-based portal that provides a fast, streamlined way for IT to deploy Apple devices. Thanks to Jamf and MATTER’s partnership, the MATTER Innovation Hubs are able to bring educational opportunity powered by technology to students around the globe.

