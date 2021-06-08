Powerful affiliate marketing technology feature was recently added to its livestream ecommerce app verbLIVE to drive adoption, participation, and revenues

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia and CFO Jeff Clayborne will be featured guests at the A.G.P. Tech Talk fireside chat webinar on June 10, 2021. The event will be hosted by Brian Kinstlinger, Director of Research and Head of Technology Research at Alliance Global Partners.

Webinar Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Webinar Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Registration Link: A.G.P. Tech Talk

VERB management will discuss the growth of livestream ecommerce in Asia, its growth potential in the U.S. and other markets, and how VERB is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth with its interactive video sales enablement SaaS applications. They will also discuss the upcoming commercial release of the integration of VERB’s interactive video sales technology with Microsoft Outlook (a platform with over one billion users), new hypergrowth initiatives in livestream ecommerce, and the Company’s strong Q1 2021 financial performance.

