VERB Management to Discuss Company’s Application Solutions for the Growing Livestream Ecommerce Market at A.G.P.’s Tech Talk Webinar on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 00 a.m. ET

Microsoft Outlook Integration of VERB’s interactive video sales technology set for commercial release in mid-June among Company’s leading revenue catalysts

Company reported Q1 2021 SaaS recurring revenue growth of 38% year over year and 12% sequentially

Powerful affiliate marketing technology feature was recently added to its livestream ecommerce app verbLIVE to drive adoption, participation, and revenues

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia and CFO Jeff Clayborne will be featured guests at the A.G.P. Tech Talk fireside chat webinar on June 10, 2021. The event will be hosted by Brian Kinstlinger, Director of Research and Head of Technology Research at Alliance Global Partners.

Webinar Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021
Webinar Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT
Registration Link: A.G.P. Tech Talk

VERB management will discuss the growth of livestream ecommerce in Asia, its growth potential in the U.S. and other markets, and how VERB is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth with its interactive video sales enablement SaaS applications. They will also discuss the upcoming commercial release of the integration of VERB’s interactive video sales technology with Microsoft Outlook (a platform with over one billion users), new hypergrowth initiatives in livestream ecommerce, and the Company’s strong Q1 2021 financial performance.

To attend the webinar, please register using the link above.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

