Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) to Independence Energy, LLC is fair to Contango shareholders. Under the terms of the transaction, Independence will merge with an operating subsidiary (“OpCo”) of a new parent company, which will become a publicly traded entity at closing, and Contango will become a wholly owned subsidiary of OpCo. Upon completion of the transaction, Contango shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether Contango and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Contango shareholders; (2) determine whether Independence is underpaying for Contango; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Contango shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Contango shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

