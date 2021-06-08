 
PDL Community Bancorp Announces Completion of Sale and Leaseback of Real Property

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) announces that on June 4, 2021, Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of the Company, completed the previously disclosed sale of real property that the Bank owned, located at 5560 Broadway, Bronx, New York (the “Real Property”). The sale price of the Real Property was $5.7 million. The net book value of the Real Property as of April 30, 2021 was $1.1 million. As a result of the sale of the Real Property, the Company anticipates realizing a pre-tax gain of approximately $4.2 million.

Concurrent with the sale of the Real Property, the Bank and the purchaser entered into a fifteen-year lease agreement whereby the Bank will lease back the Real Property at an initial base annual rent of approximately $281,000, subject to annual rent increases of 1.75%.

Carlos P. Naudon, the Company’s President and CEO, noted "We are excited about the sale of the Broadway real property and look forward to continuing to provide the excellent products and customer service that Ponce Bank has always been known for in the immediate neighborhood. More importantly, 2021 will continue to be a year of investing─in the safety of our people and the future of our organization and our communities─with the clear goal of enhancing stakeholder values.”

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally chartered savings association. Ponce Bank is designated a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent from alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. is a mortgage lender operating in five states. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”)-approved Title II lender, Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. originates and sells to investors single family mortgage loans guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.

