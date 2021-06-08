 
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letters of Intent to Acquire Both Drone Based A.I. Companies, Remote Intelligence and Wildlife Specialists

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced the signings of two letters of intent (the “LOIs”) to acquire controlling positions of both Remote Intelligence, Limited Liability Company, and Wildlife Specialists, LLC, two firms together offering fully integrated, drone based, geo-rectiﬁed, 3D modeled mapping for industrial applications specializing in the energy and environmental survey service specializing in the Oil & Gas industry.

Remote Intelligence provides premier unmanned aerial services as part of their holistic intelligence consultation and solutions. Remote’s focus is aerial drone systems offering rapid comprehensive site mapping and aerial inspection services. They specialize in fully integrated, geo-rectiﬁed, 3D modeled mapping for industrial applications in the energy and environmental industries. Remote also provides aerial survey, video inspection services, emergency support services, wildlife and habitat surveys, and comprehensive system design, training, and sales for both the commercial and private sectors. Integrating the latest tech solutions including artificial intelligence, Remote Intelligence is globally connected with a base of operations in Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to be working with the team at Remote Intelligence and Wildlife Specialists. These acquisitions of majority positions in both entities represents another key piece of the strategy that will allow DarkPulse to expand its system capabilities and open new service lines for growth in all three businesses,” said DarkPulse COO Kenneth Davidson.  Mr. Davidson continued, “These acquisitions will solidify our relationship and allow the Company to meet new challenges and opportunities as we position ourselves to be the foundational infrastructure technology. We will work together, as one team on one mission, with one goal to make the world a safer and better place to live while keeping our eyes on the stars.”

