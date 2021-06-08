Pressure BioSciences to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference XI

Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend the Company's Virtual Presentation on Thursday, June 10, 2021SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) …

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform solutions to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other industries, today announced the Company's participation in the upcoming LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference XI. This three-day, virtual investor conference will feature approximately 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will present a corporate overview - including a discussion of its resurgent revenue growth in 2021, the potential impact of the anticipated commercial release of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform by Q4 2021, and its impending acquisition of the assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemicals company. Mr. Schumacher's presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 10 at 12:30 pm EDT.