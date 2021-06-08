Pressure BioSciences to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference XI
Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend the Company's Virtual Presentation on Thursday, June 10, 2021
SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform solutions to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other industries, today announced the Company's participation in the upcoming LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference XI. This three-day, virtual investor conference will feature approximately 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will present a corporate overview - including a discussion of its resurgent revenue growth in 2021, the potential impact of the anticipated commercial release of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform by Q4 2021, and its impending acquisition of the assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemicals company. Mr. Schumacher's presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 10 at 12:30 pm EDT.
DATE: Thursday, June 10, 2021, Track 3.
TIME: 12:30 pm EDT
REGISTER: Click Here to Register for the PBIO and Other Presentations
Recent Company Highlights
- Reported resurgent growth with our strongest financial quarter in three years, including significant growth in total revenue (121%), instrument sales (235%), and consumable products (81%): (Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020).
- Offered guidance that Q2 2021 was expected to continue Q1 2021's trend of greatly outpacing 2020 performance.
- Announced plans to acquire the assets of a global eco-friendly agrochemical supplier. Their assets are expected to be accretive with sustained profitable revenue, beginning with an initial significant impact in Q3 2021.
- Announced the formation of a food industry Consortium with our partner Ohio State University, with the primary objective of advancing commercialization of our UST platform for producing the highest quality food and beverage nanoemulsions with long-term room-temperature storage stability and optimized flavor and nutrition profiles.
- Announced a collaboration with SinuSys Corporation to improve and optimize their lead sinus health product candidate, by using the ability of our UST platform to deliver more effective dosing of nanoemulsions of an enzyme that is the active ingredient in a potential human therapeutic.
- Discussed the exciting breakthrough potential of our partnership with LEICA Microsystems (a Danaher Company) in more efficient cancer diagnostics and therapeutics development.
- Awarded four additional patents for our novel, proprietary UST platform.
- Announced a customer's entrance into the expanded Stage II of our BaroFold™ Services Program for the first time. The BaroFold platform, with the protection of eight issued patents, can be used to significantly improve quality while dramatically reducing the life-cycle production costs of protein therapeutics.
About LD Micro (NASDAQ:SRAX)
