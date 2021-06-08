 
Liquid Avatar Joins Linux Foundation Public Health Cardea Project

Autor: Accesswire
Global identity solutions company commits to grow open source community and project, paving the way for growth of interoperable health identity solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTC PINK:TRWRF)(FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that it has joined the steering committee, as a founding member, for Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health ("LFPH") project, helping to grow the open source community and capabilities of its codebase.

Cardea is a complete ecosystem that can be used by public health authorities, governments, organizations, and industries to enable people to maintain their privacy while holding and using an easily verifiable, trustworthy, unalterable proof of a health test or vaccination. One of the first projects to provide the related technology and guidance for implementation of the recently announced Global COVID Certificate Network (GCCN), also from Linux Foundation Public Health, Cardea helps facilitate the safe and free movement of individuals globally during the COVID pandemic.

Liquid Avatar Technologies is a digital identity fintech company focused on empowering users to verify, manage, control, and create value from their digital identity. As a member of the Cardea steering committee, Liquid Avatar Technologies offers its expertise in real-world decentralized solutions to the open source community at Linux Foundation Public Health.

Liquid Avatar technologies recently announced the expansion of its Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem ("LAVCE") to create what management believes is one of the world's first digital identity consumer centric Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms that supports all verifiable credentials stakeholders, including holders, issuers and verifiers within a "Trust Triangle" transaction environment, compliant with W3C standards.

"Linux Foundation Public Health and the Cardea project are leaders at the intersection between public health technology and the open source decentralized identity community," said RJ Reiser, Chief Business Development Officer. "By joining the Cardea steering committee, Liquid Avatar brings with it a deep skillset in the commercialization of decentralized identity and a unique position at the forefront of digital ID security and technology. We will focus our efforts at Cardea to help build the diversity of its community, to further grow the project's capabilities and to further align with Good Health Pass."

