US Stem Cell Inc Reports Legal Appeal Results and Company Direction

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTC:USRM), a corporation that has historically focused on the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products in both human and veterinary stem cell processes, has received the results of the Appeal from the United States 11th District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Since May 9th, 2018, U.S. Stem Cell, as one of the parties named on a legal action by the FDA, has been challenged by an injunctive action filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The suit alleged, among other matters, that the defendants manufactured "stromal vascular fraction" (SVF) products from patient adipose (fat) tissue without first obtaining what the government alleged are necessary FDA approvals for a new drug. The Company had always maintained that stem cell treatments are medical procedures regulated by the respective State medical boards-and a patients' own stem cells are not drugs to be regulated by the federal government.