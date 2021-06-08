US Stem Cell Inc Reports Legal Appeal Results and Company Direction
SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTC:USRM), a corporation that has historically focused on the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell …
SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTC:USRM), a corporation that has historically focused on the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell …
SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTC:USRM), a corporation that has historically focused on the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products in both human and veterinary stem cell processes, has received the results of the Appeal from the United States 11th District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Since May 9th, 2018, U.S. Stem Cell, as one of the parties named on a legal action by the FDA, has been challenged by an injunctive action filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The suit alleged, among other matters, that the defendants manufactured "stromal vascular fraction" (SVF) products from patient adipose (fat) tissue without first obtaining what the government alleged are necessary FDA approvals for a new drug. The Company had always maintained that stem cell treatments are medical procedures regulated by the respective State medical boards-and a patients' own stem cells are not drugs to be regulated by the federal government.
Notwithstanding:
- On June 25th, 2019, Florida-based federal court judge Ursula Ungaro ruled in favor of the government on summary judgement (a ruling without providing the Company with a trial) and ruled that U.S. Stem Cell and the other defendants must stop most product sales, processes, and procedures.
- On August 23rd, 2019, the Company filed an appelate brief challenging Judge Ungaro's decision and respectfully requesting the Company's due process rights of a trial.
- On January 27th, 2020, on a similar case, California-based federal court judge Jesus Bernal ruled against the government on summary judgement and ordered the case to proceed to trial.
- On January 13th, 2021, the 11th District Court of Appeals heard the Company's oral arguments.
- On June 1st, Judge Ungaro retired from the bench after 29 years of distinguished service and joined the board of directors of another clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions.
- On June 2nd, 2021, the Eleventh Circuit Court ruled to affirm Judge Ungaro's judgement on the basis, generally, that neither the same day surgical procedure exception nor the 361 HCT/Ps exception applies to the Company's and the other defendants' surgical practices.
"The ongoing case has been a long, expensive and arduous fight and although the results of the appeal are disappointing, the Company will, of course, continue to abide by the court's decision" states Mike Tomas, President & CEO. Adding "Nonetheless, we will both examine future legal options on this court case while looking forward to exploring other avenues of growth for the Company."
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare