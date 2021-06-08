 
checkAd

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Worth $3.9 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 16:30  |  99   |   |   

CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Technology (Immunodiagnostics (Lateral Flow, ELISA), Clinical Biochemistry, PCR, Hematology, Urinalysis), Animal (Dog, Cat, Cattle, Pig, Poultry, Horse), End User - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 2.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4%.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Diagnostics Market"
464 – Tables
59 – Figures
431 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26017452

The Market growth can largely be attributed to the growth in the companion animal population, increasing incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases, rising demand for animal-derived food products, rising demand for pet insurance, growing animal health expenditure, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and income levels in developed economies.  On the other hand, rising petcare costs is expected to restrain the overall veterinary diagnostics market growth. Currently, the lack of skilled veterinarians and diagnostic infrastructure, especially in developing countries, is one of the major factors limiting the uptake of advanced diagnostic solutions among veterinarians. The high cost of advanced diagnostic tests is another major barrier to its widespread adoption.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a global healthcare crisis, causing a shift in healthcare delivery in most regions.  COVID-19-or coronavirus disease 2019-is the disease that people get from being infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Domestic animals do not get COVID-19 as humans do, but under natural conditions, pet cats-and, to a lesser extent, pet dogs-may, albeit rarely, become infected with SARS-CoV-2 after close and prolonged contact with a COVID-19-positive person.  The number of vet visits and diagnostic testing drastically reduced in March, April, and May 2020 but started increasing from the third quarter of 2020 with a high growth rate. It is expected to normalize in the second and third quarters of 2021. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a temporary and minimal impact on the market during the forecast period.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Worth $3.9 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Technology (Immunodiagnostics (Lateral Flow, ELISA), Clinical Biochemistry, PCR, Hematology, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market worth $3.9 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
RADAR Market to Garner $44.35 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Bitpanda Appoints Lindsay Ross As The CHRO To Lead Global HR And People Functions
Thermoteknix selected by UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply ClipIR XD-E thermal imaging clip-on ...
Immuno Oncology Assays Market worth $281.90 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Teleperformance Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2021 North American BPO Competitive Strategy ...
Bicycle Tire Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021-2031: Persistence Market Research
Veterinary Diagnostics Market Worth $3.9 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets
Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
The Wyss Foundation Commits $108M to Secure Protected Areas in Africa
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Zenus Bank becomes Signatory of UN Principles for Responsible Banking
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus