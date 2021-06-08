ESA asks Danish Aerospace Company A/S for quote on extra E4D.

Danish Aerospace Company A/S has formally been requested to make a offer for yet another flight model of the company’s future E4D-multifunction exercise equipment, so there will be a spare model available when the equipment will go into the standard complement of exercise equipment for the astronauts on the International Space Station.

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) is contracted to develop a flight- and three test models of the new multifunction/crosstrainer equipment for astronauts for the European Space Agency (ESA) called E4D - Enhanced European Exploration Exercise Device.

ESA has now asked DAC to quote another flight model and spare parts through an Engineering Change Request (ECR).

The E4D equipment combines cycling, rowing, rope pulling and 30+ other weightlifting exercises in one machinery, which gives the astronauts a full body workout and a broader exercise flexibility in their daily training in space.

E4D was supposed to initially be used as a technological demonstration model on the International Space Station (ISS) and thereby be a precursor for the subsequent versions to be used later, on the Moons Space Station - Lunar Gateway and manned expeditions to Mars.

Now NASA has expressed a wish to also use the equipment operationally later on, e.g. for a full operational exercise equipment for all non-Russian astronauts on ISS. This means there is a need for an additional flight model, which can be held as a spare, should parts on the existing flight model need servicing or replacing.

NASA and ESA will test and use E4D on ISS. The first flight model of E4D has an expected deployment in 2023 for initial testing before being taken into full operational service.

DAC is currently working on a bid for ESA which normally leads to a contract, this is then expected to be signed by fall when ESA’s internal processes have been completed.

The final contract value is not yet known, however, is expected in the range of MEUR 1 or approx. MDKK 7.45.

Should DAC receive this contract, it is not expected to affect the company's earlier announcement on turnover for 2021, as the additional model's delivery is targeted for 2023.




