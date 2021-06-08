 
checkAd

ESA asks Danish Aerospace Company A/S for quote on extra E4D

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 16:40  |  101   |   |   

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, June 8th, 2021

Company Announcement no. 27 - 08-06-2021        

ESA asks Danish Aerospace Company A/S for quote on extra E4D.

Danish Aerospace Company A/S has formally been requested to make a offer for yet another flight model of the company’s future E4D-multifunction exercise equipment, so there will be a spare model available when the equipment will go into the standard complement of exercise equipment for the astronauts on the International Space Station.

  • Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) is contracted to develop a flight- and three test models of the new multifunction/crosstrainer equipment for astronauts for the European Space Agency (ESA) called E4D - Enhanced European Exploration Exercise Device.
  • ESA has now asked DAC to quote another flight model and spare parts through an Engineering Change Request (ECR).
  • The E4D equipment combines cycling, rowing, rope pulling and 30+ other weightlifting exercises in one machinery, which gives the astronauts a full body workout and a broader exercise flexibility in their daily training in space.
  • E4D was supposed to initially be used as a technological demonstration model on the International Space Station (ISS) and thereby be a precursor for the subsequent versions to be used later, on the Moons Space Station - Lunar Gateway and manned expeditions to Mars.
  • Now NASA has expressed a wish to also use the equipment operationally later on, e.g. for a full operational exercise equipment for all non-Russian astronauts on ISS. This means there is a need for an additional flight model, which can be held as a spare, should parts on the existing flight model need servicing or replacing.
  • NASA and ESA will test and use E4D on ISS. The first flight model of E4D has an expected deployment in 2023 for initial testing before being taken into full operational service.
  • DAC is currently working on a bid for ESA which normally leads to a contract, this is then expected to be signed by fall when ESA’s internal processes have been completed.
  • The final contract value is not yet known, however, is expected in the range of MEUR 1 or approx. MDKK 7.45.
  • Should DAC receive this contract, it is not expected to affect the company’s earlier announcement on turnover for 2021, as the additional model’s delivery is targeted for 2023.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ESA asks Danish Aerospace Company A/S for quote on extra E4D COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Odense, June 8th, 2021 Company Announcement no. 27 - 08-06-2021         ESA asks Danish Aerospace Company A/S for quote on extra E4D. Danish Aerospace Company A/S has formally been requested to make a offer for yet another …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board