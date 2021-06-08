SalMar - Contemplated private placement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

SalMar has a strong track record of profitable growth during its 30-year long history through operational excellence, organic growth and strategic mergers & acquisitions. In the current market environment, SalMar sees several attractive growth and investment opportunities across the entire value chain from roe to plate. These opportunities include purchase of salmon production licenses and company acquisitions, as well as organic investments in smolt production, coastal farming operations, harvesting and processing activities. SalMar has also taken a pole position in developing large-scale offshore farming, initially in Norway and eventually in other suitable locations. This is being pursued through the application for the establishment of the Smart Fish Farm pilot project for production in the open ocean where the company has received eight development licenses and through building an organisation and a construction pipeline to allow the rapid development of large-scale offshore and semi-offshore sustainable salmon farming, based on SalMar’s sustainable, best in class operational performance. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be applied across these opportunities, subject to strict profitability and operational quality criteria.

Kverva Industrier AS (the largest shareholder in SalMar ASA with an ownership of 52.46%), has pre-subscribed for their pro-rata share of the Offer Shares at the Subscription Price determined through the book building process. In the event of oversubscription, allocation to Kverva Industrier AS may be reduced in order to give priority to other investors and to improve the overall free float in the share. The allocation to Kverva Industrier AS will in no event be reduced below NOK 300 million, and Kverva Industrier AS will in any case own more than 50% of the outstanding share capital in the Company following the Private Placement and the possible subsequent repair issue.