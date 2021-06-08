 
PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program

Berlin, June 8, 2021 - The Executive Board of PSI Software AG (ISIN DE000A0Z1JH9) decided to buy back up to 50,000 of its own shares (this corresponds to approximately 0.32 percent of the capital stock) through the stock exchange for the implementation of this years employee participation program.

The share buyback complies with rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) No. 8 AktG (Aktiengesetz - German Stock Corporation Act) as authorized by the Annual General Meeting on June 9, 2020. The shares may be used for all the purposes authorised in the General Meeting. The total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) is up to EUR 1,425,000.

The share buyback will begin immediately and will be completed by October 31, 2021. It will be carried out by an independent financial service provider in accordance with the safe harbor rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. In particular, the financial services provider is required to execute the repurchase of shares as follows:

1. The shares are purchased at market prices in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares are not purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

2. On any trading day, no more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out is purchased. The average daily volume is based on the average daily volume traded during the month preceding the month, in which the publication of the share buyback program took place, that means, on the average daily trading volume in May 2021.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. www.psi.de

