Implenia hands over Dialogplatz to the city of Winterthur

Dietlikon, 8 June 2021 - Today saw an official celebration to mark Implenia's hand-over of Dialogplatz, completed this spring, to the city of Winterthur. At around 5,800 m2, it is one of the largest squares in Winterthur, and bigger than the Bundesplatz in Bern. Dialogplatz forms part of the 21,000 m2 of public open space created in Lokstadt, the new neighbourhood developed by Implenia. In accordance with the public design plan, the city will gradually take over this space on completion and take responsibility for its operation and maintenance. Implenia is contributing six million Swiss francs to future maintenance and renewal costs. With its varied and versatile mix of places to live, work, meet and engage in leisure activities, Lokstadt offers modern urban living on the site of the former Schweizerische Lokomotiv- und Maschinenfabrik (SLM).

A place for all

Dialogplatz is home to roughly 100 trees, which display fragrant blossom in the spring and provide shade and a pleasant micro climate in the summer. A playground with water and sand on one side of the square will appeal to children and their parents. Pumptrack, a covered pavilion for concerts, markets and festivals, along with numerous benches and chairs, a drinking fountain and an outdoor catering area create all sorts of opportunities for people of all ages to hang out, meet up and play. And since the square is in a new pedestrian area far from any roads, all of this can be enjoyed without noise or worry about traffic.

A product of cooperative planning

Implenia and the city of Winterthur organised a participatory process designed to identify how people wanted to use the outdoor areas at Lokstadt. Based on the findings, Implenia has planned and built - and continues to plan and build - the public spaces of Lokstadt in collaboration with the city authorities.