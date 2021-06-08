 
Net Asset Value Restatement for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of PFIX on June 7, 2021 contained an error of greater than 1%. PFIX's NAV was restated effective as of June 8, 2021.

ETF Name

Ticker (NYSE Arca)

Revised

Original

Adjustment

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

PFIX

$44.93702

$46.58441

-3.54%

The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for PFIX.

ABOUT THE SIMPLIFY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

Simplify Asset Management Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser founded in 2020 to help advisors tackle the most pressing portfolio challenges with an innovative set of options-based strategies. By accounting for real-world investor needs and market behavior, along with the non-linear power of options, our strategies allow for the tailored portfolio outcomes for which clients are looking. For more information, visit www.simplify.us.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF's prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (855) 772-8488, or visit SimplifyETFs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. An investment in the fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The fund's investment objective is to seek capital appreciation. The funds are new and have a limited operating history.

The use of derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. These risks include (i) the risk that the counterparty to a derivative transaction may not fulfill its contractual obligations; (ii) risk of mispricing or improper valuation; and (iii) the risk that changes in the value of the derivative may not correlate perfectly with the underlying asset, rate or index. Derivative prices are highly volatile and may fluctuate substantially during a short period of time. The use of leverage by the Fund, such as borrowing money to purchase securities or the use of options, will cause the Fund to incur additional expenses and magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. The earnings and prospects of small and medium sized companies are more volatile than larger companies and may experience higher failure rates than larger companies. Small and medium sized companies normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies, which may tend to make their market price fall more disproportionately than larger companies in response to selling pressures and may have limited markets, product lines, or financial resources and lack management experience.

Simplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC.




