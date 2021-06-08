Net Asset Value Restatement for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of PFIX on June 7, 2021 contained an error of greater than 1%. PFIX's NAV was restated effective as of June 8, 2021.

Ticker (NYSE Arca)

Revised

Original

Adjustment

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF PFIX $44.93702 $46.58441 -3.54%

The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for PFIX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005848/en/