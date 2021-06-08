Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood Creamer

Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF), today announced the expansion of its popular Powdered Superfood Coffee Creamer line with the launch of Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Superfood Creamer - a plant-based oat milk creamer inspired by the flavors of Hawaii and created the superfood way. After the continued success of Laird Superfood’s best-selling coconut-based Powdered Superfood Creamers, Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer marks its place as the brand’s first non-coconut based creamer. With this launch, Laird Superfood continues to define the superfood space by bringing delicious products that provide natural fuel - sustainably and affordably.

According to recent data* from SPINS and the Good Food Institute, the plant-based creamer category has experienced two consecutive years of very strong growth with industry sales of plant-based creamer reportedly growing 77 percent over the past two years alone. With the steady increase of consumer interest in plant-based products and dairy alternatives, Laird Superfood continues to develop innovative products that are good for you and good for the earth.

"We're very excited to share such an amazing, first of its kind innovation to coffee creamer users everywhere," said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. "Our Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer is a great compliment to our Coconut Superfood Creamer - and follows the same 'better food' principles we live and stand for- all at an affordable price."

All of Laird Superfood’s Powdered Superfood Creamers are an all-natural blend of pure, whole-food ingredients. For those looking for a plant-based alternative to liquid coffee creamers on the market, Laird Superfood’s Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer is naturally delicious and made with real, plant-based ingredients.

Laird Superfood Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer ingredients:

Organic and Gluten-Free Oat Milk Powder

Macadamia Nut Powder

Coconut Sugar

Avocado Oil

Aquamin

“The Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer is a perfect pairing of oats and macadamia. It's naturally creamy and is simply delicious when paired with coffee,” said Sandy Egge, Senior Director of Innovation. “We are committed to continuing our innovation around the absolute goodness and functionality found in real food derived ingredients to support our vision and our mission of 'Better Food, Better You.’”