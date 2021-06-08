 
checkAd

Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood Creamer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 17:00  |  105   |   |   

Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF), today announced the expansion of its popular Powdered Superfood Coffee Creamer line with the launch of Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Superfood Creamer - a plant-based oat milk creamer inspired by the flavors of Hawaii and created the superfood way. After the continued success of Laird Superfood’s best-selling coconut-based Powdered Superfood Creamers, Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer marks its place as the brand’s first non-coconut based creamer. With this launch, Laird Superfood continues to define the superfood space by bringing delicious products that provide natural fuel - sustainably and affordably.

According to recent data* from SPINS and the Good Food Institute, the plant-based creamer category has experienced two consecutive years of very strong growth with industry sales of plant-based creamer reportedly growing 77 percent over the past two years alone. With the steady increase of consumer interest in plant-based products and dairy alternatives, Laird Superfood continues to develop innovative products that are good for you and good for the earth.

"We're very excited to share such an amazing, first of its kind innovation to coffee creamer users everywhere," said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. "Our Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer is a great compliment to our Coconut Superfood Creamer - and follows the same 'better food' principles we live and stand for- all at an affordable price."

All of Laird Superfood’s Powdered Superfood Creamers are an all-natural blend of pure, whole-food ingredients. For those looking for a plant-based alternative to liquid coffee creamers on the market, Laird Superfood’s Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer is naturally delicious and made with real, plant-based ingredients.

Laird Superfood Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer ingredients:

  • Organic and Gluten-Free Oat Milk Powder
  • Macadamia Nut Powder
  • Coconut Sugar
  • Avocado Oil
  • Aquamin

“The Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer is a perfect pairing of oats and macadamia. It's naturally creamy and is simply delicious when paired with coffee,” said Sandy Egge, Senior Director of Innovation. “We are committed to continuing our innovation around the absolute goodness and functionality found in real food derived ingredients to support our vision and our mission of 'Better Food, Better You.’”

Seite 1 von 3


Zucker jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood Creamer Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF), today announced the expansion of its popular Powdered Superfood Coffee Creamer line with the launch of Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Superfood Creamer - a plant-based oat milk creamer inspired by the flavors of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
CVR Partners Announces Pricing of $550 Million Private Placement of 6.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028
08.06.21
DigitalAMN Announces Shareholder Conference Call
08.06.21
Virgil's Launches Three New Zero Sugar Flavors to Kick Off Summer
08.06.21
Rohstoffe zum Frühstück und für das Depot
08.06.21
CVR Partners Announces $550 Million Private Placement of Senior Secured Notes Due 2028 and Notice of Conditional Partial Redemption for its 9.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2023
07.06.21
AiXin Life International, Inc. (OTCQX: AIXN) Announces Acquisitions of Hotel and Pharmacy Chain
07.06.21
CAPLYTA (lumateperone) Schizophrenia Safety and Tolerability Profile Published in the Journal, International Clinical Psychopharmacology
04.06.21
Sprouts Farmers Market Opens Orlando Produce Distribution Center to Support Florida Expansion
04.06.21
Bulk Food Ingredients Market worth $1,008.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
04.06.21
Animal Genetics Market worth $7.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets