Binovi to Debut Binovi Touch Elite During the 2021 NATA Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo

Platform's Utility in Performance Enhancement to be Demonstrated to Key Athletic AudienceTORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), a leader in neuro-visual technology for …

Platform's Utility in Performance Enhancement to be Demonstrated to Key Athletic Audience

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF), a leader in neuro-visual technology for cognitive performance training, announces it will debut Binovi Touch Elite during the 2021 National Athletic Trainers Associations Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo (NATA), the premier live event for athletic trainers.

Binovi Touch Elite builds on the same tried-and-tested principles and activities used with Binovi Touch to measure and train key vision skills, such as reaction time, hand-eye coordination, peripheral vision skills, and more. These skills play a key role in sports performance, where even small improvements can translate into very meaningful career advancements. The original Binovi Touch device has already been in the hands of a number of high-profile sports organizations for some time, including the KU Jayhawks Football (NCAA), Dallas Stars (NHL), Sporting KC (MLS), Oklahoma State Baseball (NCAA), as well as high-performance training partners like xHockey by Bryce Salvador (former New Jersey Devils Captain), Eli Wilson Goaltending and GPG Consulting.

For the 2021 event, NATA expects over 10,000 attendees from North America and abroad to join in a virtual expo experience that builds off the previous year's successful online show offering "robust content and engagement experiences attendees have come to expect from NATA", according to a quote from Tory Lindley MA, ATC, NATA President posted on the event's website. The virtual NATA experience is live June 22-24, 2021, and available on-demand until September 30th.

Benefiting from a complete physical redesign, Binovi Touch Elite is lighter, thinner, and has a new, flexible magnetic wall mount. Additional changes were made to the design and construction of the tactile buttons, increasing touch area, light contrast, light brightness, and sound. Despite a reduction in size, which makes the new device even more portable than its predecessor - a very important feature customers had been asking for - Binovi Touch Elite provides the same level of software performance as the existing Binovi Touch device.