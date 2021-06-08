Morgan Stanley Builds Digital Platform to Help Billion Oyster Project Speed Up Oyster Bed Growth

Billion Oyster Project (BOP) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced BOP’s data collection efforts will now be powered by a brand new digital, cloud-based platform that will allow them to accelerate data collection and more effectively manage its efforts to restore and grow oyster beds in and around the New York Harbor area. The project’s goal is to scale to one billion oysters by 2035, which will help clarify the water, remove pollutants and restore marine habitats.

Over the past seven years, BOP has made impressive strides to restore oysters to N.Y. Harbor after they had been nearly extinct. The restoration initiative, which has been supported by 10,000 volunteers, is driven by community scientists, volunteers and 8,000+ local students in STEM education from 100 New York City schools — and seeks to raise awareness of the importance of protecting local waterways and their inhabitants.