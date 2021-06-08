Morgan Stanley Builds Digital Platform to Help Billion Oyster Project Speed Up Oyster Bed Growth
Billion Oyster Project (BOP) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced BOP’s data collection efforts will now be powered by a brand new digital, cloud-based platform that will allow them to accelerate data collection and more effectively manage its efforts to restore and grow oyster beds in and around the New York Harbor area. The project’s goal is to scale to one billion oysters by 2035, which will help clarify the water, remove pollutants and restore marine habitats.
Over the past seven years, BOP has made impressive strides to restore oysters to N.Y. Harbor after they had been nearly extinct. The restoration initiative, which has been supported by 10,000 volunteers, is driven by community scientists, volunteers and 8,000+ local students in STEM education from 100 New York City schools — and seeks to raise awareness of the importance of protecting local waterways and their inhabitants.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
“It took less than 100 years for New Yorkers to wipe out the native oyster population in and around New York City”, said Ann Fraioli, Director of Education at Billion Oyster Project. “As we seek to restore one of New York Harbor’s keystone species, the Billion Oyster Project Digital Platform has the power to transform how we operate. Digital data collection allows us to better manage contributions from community scientists, monitor oyster growth across our Harbor, and effectively plan how to scale our efforts over the next decade.”
The creation of the BOP Digital Platform was facilitated by the Morgan Stanley Technology Change Makers Program, a pro- bono initiative providing technical expertise and executional support for nonprofits and charity partners. In the past 18 months, a rotating team of Morgan Stanley volunteers worked with BOP to design and build the Billion Oyster Project Digital Platform (BOPDP), delivering a user-friendly, reliable platform that can easily be maintained by the BOP community. The new platform is cloud-based and will enable BOP to easily register and manage volunteer profiles, record and secure data, supervise oyster growth and allow the organization to pull reports from all boroughs to share with scientific, educational and civic partners.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare