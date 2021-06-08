CyberArk Advances Industry-Leading Identity Security Platform

Impact Live 2021 - CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ), the global leader in Identity Security , today announced major advancements to the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to help secure high-risk access and broaden protection across cloud and hybrid environments. Global organizations of all sizes can benefit from CyberArk’s comprehensive, flexible set of cloud-delivered products and shared services to achieve an unmatched Zero Trust -based approach to protecting human and machine identities.

Protect all identities in one unified experience with the CyberArk Identity Security Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

Digital transformation and cloud migration initiatives continue to accelerate, and as a result, attackers are now targeting a quickly expanding attack surface, where any user can have some level of privileged access. Identity is at the center of the attack path. According to the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), 94 percent of organizations have experienced an identity-related breach at some point. Organizations must evolve their cybersecurity programs by taking a security-first, least privilege view of identity-related risk to help eliminate security gaps.

Centered on privileged access management, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform provides customers with a unified and holistic approach to securing access for any user, across any type of application or system, from anywhere, using any device. New Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings introduced today include:

CyberArk Dynamic Privileged Access : Drastically reduces risk of standing access by provisioning just-in-time access to hybrid and cloud workloads, starting with Windows and Linux Virtual Machines. Dynamic Privileged Access also includes full audit capabilities, providing insight into exactly who accessed what and when. Only CyberArk secures both standing and dynamic access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while enforcing least privilege controls.

: Drastically reduces risk of standing access by provisioning just-in-time access to hybrid and cloud workloads, starting with Windows and Linux Virtual Machines. Dynamic Privileged Access also includes full audit capabilities, providing insight into exactly who accessed what and when. Only CyberArk secures both standing and dynamic access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while enforcing least privilege controls. CyberArk Secure Web Sessions : Adds additional layers of security to high-risk browser-based applications access via continuous monitoring, re-authentication enforcement and isolation of malicious processes originating on user devices. Secure Web Sessions enables enterprises to record and audit risky user behavior within any web application while maintaining a frictionless user experience.

: Adds additional layers of security to high-risk browser-based applications access via continuous monitoring, re-authentication enforcement and isolation of malicious processes originating on user devices. Secure Web Sessions enables enterprises to record and audit risky user behavior within any web application while maintaining a frictionless user experience. CyberArk Lifecycle Management for Privileged Users: An expansion of existing capabilities, customers can now further expedite employee onboarding, including those with privileged access, and meet audit and compliance mandates more efficiently. Lifecycle Management for Privileged Users integrates with existing solutions or can work with HR-driven identity management solutions, providing further flexibility to enterprises.

“CyberArk is a critical component of our Identity and Access Management strategy, which enables us to deliver on our company’s digital transformation goals,” said Tony DeAngelo, assistant vice president, information security, Encova Insurance. “And like many organizations, we’re becoming more cloud-oriented, causing our CyberArk footprint to continue to grow and evolve as managing Identity Security and privileged access for our organization and partner organizations becomes even more vital.”