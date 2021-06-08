Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Credit Suisse’s 23rd Annual Communications Conference

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) announced today that Eric Levin, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference on Monday June 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investor Relations homepage of Warner Music Group’s website (https://investors.wmg.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events). A replay of the video webcast will be available in the Past Events section of Warner Music Group’s Investor Relations homepage.