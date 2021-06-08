

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.06.2021 / 17:15

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Philip Last name(s): Grosse

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI

529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 7,952 shares through the exercise of 7,952 stock options under the AOP 2014. Details of the AOP 2014 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2014 published in Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 30 April 2014. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.00 EUR 7952.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.00 EUR 7952.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

