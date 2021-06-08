 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.06.2021 / 17:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Philip
Last name(s): Grosse

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 7,952 shares through the exercise of 7,952 stock options under the AOP 2014. Details of the AOP 2014 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2014 published in Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 30 April 2014.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 7952.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 7952.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-04; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68419  08.06.2021 



Wertpapier


