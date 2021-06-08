 
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Dividend
BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling

08.06.2021 / 17:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

08 June 2021

BP p.l.c.
First quarter interim dividend for 2021
Payments of dividends in sterling

On 27 April 2021, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the first quarter 2021 would be US$0.0525 per ordinary share (US$0.315 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 18 June 2021 to shareholders on the share register on 7 May 2021. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the first quarter 2021 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.

Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 3 and 7 June 2021 (£1 = US$1.41441). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 18 June 2021 will be:

3.7118 pence per share.

Details of the first quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options visit bp.com/drip.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.


08.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1205721  08.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205721&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

