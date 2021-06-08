It’s Time to Celebrate the Students! California Virtual Academies Class of 2021 Are Ready to Move Forward

“While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, CAVA never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward,” said CAVA Head of School April Warren. “Their achievements deserve to be shouted from the top of Mt. Shasta, and we’re so happy to have provided a range of solutions to help all our CAVA families.”

After a school year like no other, California Virtual Academies ( CAVA ), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with four virtual commencement ceremonies for students and families. The virtual ceremonies will be Thursday, June 10 th .

This year, CAVA will graduate nearly 870 student plus 151 that graduated in the fall already. Approximately 282 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 and over $700,000 in college scholarships have reportedly been awarded to the Class of 2021.

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across California and beyond including Julliard, University of California, Berkeley, UCLA, Texas A&M, and University of California, San Diego.

Annika Diemont is CAVA’s 2021 valedictorian. Rebecca Rasha is the salutatorian and is speaking at our San Diego graduation. She plans on attending Western Governors University.

“I was so happy to continue with my classes during the pandemic and couldn’t have done this without the support of my teachers at CAVA,” said senior and Valedictorian Diemont “The school was like a big breath of fresh air in an otherwise rough year and I’m so thankful they helped me move onto the next level of my education.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

CAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

CAVA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Virtual California Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, June 10th, 2021

Central campuses, June 10 th , 9 am

, 9 am South LA campuses, June 10 th 10:30 am

10:30 am North campuses, June 10 th , 12 pm

, 12 pm South DCA campus, June 10th, 1:30 pm

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Anne Kahn at akahn@caliva.org. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About California Virtual Academies

California Virtual Academies are nine independent online public charter schools that use the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). The California Virtual Academies are: CAVA @ Fresno, CAVA @ Kings, CAVA @ Los Angeles, CAVA @ Maricopa, CAVA @ San Diego, CAVA @ San Joaquin, CAVA @ San Mateo, CAVA @ Sonoma and CAVA @ Sutter. Families do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about CAVA, visit https://cava.k12.com/.

