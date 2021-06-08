 
checkAd

It’s Time to Celebrate the Students! California Virtual Academies Class of 2021 Are Ready to Move Forward

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 17:30  |  70   |   |   

After a school year like no other, California Virtual Academies (CAVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with four virtual commencement ceremonies for students and families. The virtual ceremonies will be Thursday, June 10th.

“While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, CAVA never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward,” said CAVA Head of School April Warren. “Their achievements deserve to be shouted from the top of Mt. Shasta, and we’re so happy to have provided a range of solutions to help all our CAVA families.”

This year, CAVA will graduate nearly 870 student plus 151 that graduated in the fall already. Approximately 282 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 and over $700,000 in college scholarships have reportedly been awarded to the Class of 2021.

Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across California and beyond including Julliard, University of California, Berkeley, UCLA, Texas A&M, and University of California, San Diego.

Annika Diemont is CAVA’s 2021 valedictorian. Rebecca Rasha is the salutatorian and is speaking at our San Diego graduation. She plans on attending Western Governors University.

“I was so happy to continue with my classes during the pandemic and couldn’t have done this without the support of my teachers at CAVA,” said senior and Valedictorian Diemont “The school was like a big breath of fresh air in an otherwise rough year and I’m so thankful they helped me move onto the next level of my education.”

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

CAVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

CAVA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Virtual California Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, June 10th, 2021

  • Central campuses, June 10th, 9 am
  • South LA campuses, June 10th 10:30 am
  • North campuses, June 10th, 12 pm
  • South DCA campus, June 10th, 1:30 pm

     

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Anne Kahn at akahn@caliva.org. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About California Virtual Academies

California Virtual Academies are nine independent online public charter schools that use the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). The California Virtual Academies are: CAVA @ Fresno, CAVA @ Kings, CAVA @ Los Angeles, CAVA @ Maricopa, CAVA @ San Diego, CAVA @ San Joaquin, CAVA @ San Mateo, CAVA @ Sonoma and CAVA @ Sutter. Families do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about CAVA, visit https://cava.k12.com/.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

It’s Time to Celebrate the Students! California Virtual Academies Class of 2021 Are Ready to Move Forward After a school year like no other, California Virtual Academies (CAVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with four virtual commencement ceremonies for students and families. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
A Time to Celebrate the Students! Wisconsin Virtual Academy, Insight School of Wisconsin & Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin Class of 2021 Move Forward
04.06.21
Let’s Give it Up to the Students! Highpoint Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Ready to Take Over the World
03.06.21
We are WAVA! And it’s Time for Washington Virtual Academy Students to Succeed in the Next Part of Their Lives, No Exceptions!
03.06.21
A Time to Celebrate the Students! Destinations Career Academy of Oregon Class of 2021 Ready to Move Forward
03.06.21
It’s Time to Celebrate the Students! Iowa Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Never Stopped Moving Forward
03.06.21
Texas Online Preparatory School Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement
03.06.21
Minnesota Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2021 Commencement
03.06.21
Let’s Celebrate the Class of 2021! Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Recognizes Graduating Seniors
03.06.21
Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School Class of 2021 To Be Celebrated with Online & In-Person Graduation Ceremonies
03.06.21
Insight School of Michigan Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part of Their Lives   