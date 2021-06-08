Results of additional issuance - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 31 0124 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.06.2021, 17:31 | 62 | 0 | 0 08.06.2021, 17:31 | As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 4. June, at the price of accepted bids. Series RIKB 24 0415 RIKB 31 0124 ISIN IS0000033009 IS0000020386 Additional issuance (nominal) 0 256,000,000 Settlement date 06/09/2021 Total outstanding (nominal) 15,490,000,000 117,824,910,000







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer