Results of additional issuance - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 31 0124
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 4. June, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 31 0124
|ISIN
|IS0000033009
|IS0000020386
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|0
|256,000,000
|Settlement date
|06/09/2021
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|15,490,000,000
|117,824,910,000
