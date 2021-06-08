 
checkAd

DGAP-DD DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.06.2021, 17:54  |  85   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.06.2021 / 17:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Haron Holding AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.52 EUR 852.12 EUR
10.52 EUR 157.80 EUR
10.50 EUR 420.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 630.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 577.50 EUR
10.50 EUR 1050.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 514.50 EUR
10.50 EUR 514.50 EUR
10.50 EUR 493.50 EUR
10.50 EUR 357.00 EUR
10.50 EUR 1155.00 EUR
10.52 EUR 2104.00 EUR
10.52 EUR 462.88 EUR
10.52 EUR 105.20 EUR
10.52 EUR 536.52 EUR
10.52 EUR 105.20 EUR
10.52 EUR 526.00 EUR
10.52 EUR 105.20 EUR
10.52 EUR 462.88 EUR
10.52 EUR 105.20 EUR
10.50 EUR 1806.00 EUR
10.78 EUR 1110.34 EUR
10.54 EUR 906.44 EUR
10.46 EUR 94.14 EUR
10.44 EUR 428.04 EUR
10.54 EUR 295.12 EUR
10.54 EUR 727.26 EUR
10.54 EUR 927.52 EUR
10.54 EUR 1201.56 EUR
10.54 EUR 3646.84 EUR
10.72 EUR 1608.00 EUR
10.78 EUR 452.76 EUR
10.72 EUR 1993.92 EUR
10.86 EUR 2324.04 EUR
10.86 EUR 1292.34 EUR
10.86 EUR 314.94 EUR
10.86 EUR 249.78 EUR
10.86 EUR 314.94 EUR
10.78 EUR 6597.36 EUR
10.84 EUR 5029.76 EUR
10.86 EUR 21274.74 EUR
10.88 EUR 5440.00 EUR
10.88 EUR 3982.08 EUR
10.90 EUR 49823.90 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.06.2021 / 17:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Übernahme von 51% der Image Engineering / Erwerb öffnet Zugang zu weiteren ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AmeriMark Group AG: Offenlegung von Insiderinformationen gemäss Artikel 17 Abs. 1 (EU) Nr. ...
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché announces its full year 2020 financial results and confirms its 2021 growth target
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG deutsch
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG deutsch
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG deutsch
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG deutsch
12.05.21
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung: „Unser digitaler Vertriebsmotor läuft auf Hochtouren weiter”
12.05.21
DGAP-News: Q1 2021: Deutsche Familienversicherung setzt dynamisches Wachstum fort (deutsch)
12.05.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung continues dynamic growth in Q1 2021