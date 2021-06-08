SCIENTISTS WORLDWIDE PLEDGE THEIR TRUST IN SCIENCE IN CELEBRATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF LIGHT

Trieste (ots) - --News Direct--



The UNESCO International Day of Light (https://www.lightday.org/) on May 16th

celebrated the worldwide campaign promoting the importance of science and the

scientific process for society and sustainable development.



The Trust Science pledge (https://www.trust-science.org/) saw supporters of

science worldwide join together to affirm their appreciation for science.

Notable signatories (https://www.trust-science.org/founding-signatories/)

include Nobel and Breakthrough laureates, UNESCO prizewinners, CEOs,

representatives from scientific societies and academies, individual scientists

and students from nearly 100 countries.





"After a year in which we have seen science lead the global response to thecoronavirus pandemic, we thought it was essential to highlight the importance oftrusting its methods in guiding decisions," said Steering Committee Chair JohnDudley. "The pledge focuses particularly on science's role in improving qualityof life, a sentiment that clearly resonates around the world."The International Day of Light recognizes the value of light science andtechnology and its role in providing clean energy, clean water, high-speedconnectivity and medical treatments. The day was celebrated with events andhands-on activities (https://www.lightday.org/events) in more than 55 countries.The International Day of Light also highlighted the achievements of a number ofChampions of Science (https://www.trust-science.org/trust-science-champions/) ,individuals from all fields whose work is changing the world."As a scientist, seeing this kind of support for the scientific process isinspiring," said Neysha Lobo-Ploch, FBH Berlin, UVphotonics NT GmbH, Germany andLightDay 2021 champion. "I'm honored to have my work acknowledged in this way."After its initial launch with the International Day of Light, the #TrustSciencecampaign will continue throughout 2021, and scientists worldwide will beorganising targeted actions throughout the year.Dudley explains, "A central aim of this initiative has been to remind members ofthe scientific community that we share a responsibility to ensure that thepublic has confidence in science and its outcomes. It is up to us to explain howscience works and why it can be trusted."The Trust Science campaign is organized by the IEEE Photonics Society(http://photonicssociety.org/) , SPIE, the international society for optics andphotonics (http://www.spie.org/) , and The Optical Society (OSA)(https://www.osa.org/) , together with the International Day of Light Steering