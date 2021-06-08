 
SCIENTISTS WORLDWIDE PLEDGE THEIR TRUST IN SCIENCE IN CELEBRATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF LIGHT

The UNESCO International Day of Light (https://www.lightday.org/) on May 16th
celebrated the worldwide campaign promoting the importance of science and the
scientific process for society and sustainable development.

The Trust Science pledge (https://www.trust-science.org/) saw supporters of
science worldwide join together to affirm their appreciation for science.
Notable signatories (https://www.trust-science.org/founding-signatories/)
include Nobel and Breakthrough laureates, UNESCO prizewinners, CEOs,
representatives from scientific societies and academies, individual scientists
and students from nearly 100 countries.

"After a year in which we have seen science lead the global response to the
coronavirus pandemic, we thought it was essential to highlight the importance of
trusting its methods in guiding decisions," said Steering Committee Chair John
Dudley. "The pledge focuses particularly on science's role in improving quality
of life, a sentiment that clearly resonates around the world."

The International Day of Light recognizes the value of light science and
technology and its role in providing clean energy, clean water, high-speed
connectivity and medical treatments. The day was celebrated with events and
hands-on activities (https://www.lightday.org/events) in more than 55 countries.

The International Day of Light also highlighted the achievements of a number of
Champions of Science (https://www.trust-science.org/trust-science-champions/) ,
individuals from all fields whose work is changing the world.

"As a scientist, seeing this kind of support for the scientific process is
inspiring," said Neysha Lobo-Ploch, FBH Berlin, UVphotonics NT GmbH, Germany and
LightDay 2021 champion. "I'm honored to have my work acknowledged in this way."

After its initial launch with the International Day of Light, the #TrustScience
campaign will continue throughout 2021, and scientists worldwide will be
organising targeted actions throughout the year.

Dudley explains, "A central aim of this initiative has been to remind members of
the scientific community that we share a responsibility to ensure that the
public has confidence in science and its outcomes. It is up to us to explain how
science works and why it can be trusted."

The Trust Science campaign is organized by the IEEE Photonics Society
(http://photonicssociety.org/) , SPIE, the international society for optics and
photonics (http://www.spie.org/) , and The Optical Society (OSA)
(https://www.osa.org/) , together with the International Day of Light Steering
