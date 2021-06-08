Perpetua acquires a majority stake in Nothelle, a customer contact center group

Perpetua Holding is pleased to announce that it has acquired a majority stake in Nothelle Group ("Nothelle") from its founding family. Nothelle is a group of customer contact centers, offering technical support and sales campaign services to its clients. Nothelle is a preferred partner to both international blue-chip and SME clients in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Founded in 1997 by Helmut Nothelle, the company positioned itself since the beginning as a dynamic and flexible service partner. Customers particularly appreciate the excellent service quality, the agility and the high level of innovation. The company offers a wide range of services, such as first and second level technical support for end customers, customer acquisition and retention services and remote support. In this regard, Nothelle convinces especially with its ability to offer complex and technically demanding voice- and chat-based services.

The fast-growing company plans with revenues significantly above €20m in 2021. Nothelle is headquartered in Duisburg with an additional site in Moenchengladbach and employs roughly 600 people. Perpetua Holding acquired a majority stake from Maurice Nothelle, the son of Helmut Nothelle, who became shareholder and CEO of the company in 2000. Maurice Nothelle will remain in his position as important shareholder and CEO.

Perpetua Holding will work with Maurice Nothelle and the management to accelerate the company's organic growth strategy, expand its service portfolio, and further invest into inorganic growth opportunities. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Maurice Nothelle, shareholder and CEO of Nothelle, said: "I was looking for the best partner to steer the company together into a successful future. During the transaction, I realized that the Perpetua team is a perfect fit to strategically develop the Nothelle Group. As in the past 20 years of our existence, our goal remains to be the best partner and service provider for our customers, and to strongly grow the company on that basis."

Dr Gerrit Karalus, Managing Director of Perpetua Holding, added: "The Nothelle customer contact centers are a perfect addition to our portfolio. To further develop this strongly growing service company together with its founder Maurice Nothelle is exactly what we are looking for as long-term oriented investor. We firmly believe that companies profit enormously from a professional and reliable shareholder that has a long-term perspective, instead of a 3-5 year horizon to implement decisive growth strategies."

Perpetua as long-term partner for mid-cap businesses

Perpetua Holding invests on a long-term basis into solid small and medium sized businesses in Europe. Backed by our international investors with a long-standing history as entrepreneurs, the Berlin based holding company invests up to €100m annually into a growing portfolio of companies. We ensure professional shareholding and a suitable financing structure to enable companies delivering on thriving strategies.

