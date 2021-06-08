 
Net Asset Value as of May 31, 2021

08.06.2021 / 18:00
NEWS RELEASE

Zug, June 8, 2021

Net Asset Value as of May 31, 2021

As of May 31, 2021, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 127.86 (CHF 140.53), representing an increase of 5.1% in EUR (5.2% in CHF) since April 30, 2021.

The portfolio performance was positive in May despite adverse FX movements. The NAV increase results from positive valuation adjustments for a significant majority of PEH's investments, including Highland Europe II, Highland Europe I, TA XIII, Mid Europa Fund IV, and the direct co-investments in Shawbrook Bank, a UK retail bank, and Renaissance Learning, a digital learning solutions provider.

The portfolio was cash-flow positive with total distributions amounting to EUR 9.4m. PEH booked noteworthy distributions from Avista IV, Highland Europe II and Clarus Lifesciences III.

In May, PEH committed USD 7.0m to TA XIV, a fund targeting growth capital investments in the middle market in the US and Europe, and USD 6.0m to Abry Senior Equity VI, a fund completing senior equity investments in the media, communications, information and business services industry in North America. Both fund managers are existing relationships for PEH.

PEH held its Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2021, in Zug. All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved by shareholders including a dividend of CHF 2 per share, which will be paid to shareholders on June 10, 2021.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

