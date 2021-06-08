 
checkAd

New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 18:00  |  117   |   |   

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today debuted the Cadence Allegro X Design Platform, the industry’s first engineering platform for system design that unifies schematic, layout, analysis, design collaboration and data management. Built upon proven Allegro and OrCAD core technology, the new Allegro X platform revolutionizes and streamlines the system design process for engineers—offering unparalleled collaboration across all engineering disciplines, integration with best-in-class Cadence signoff-level simulation and analysis products, and greater layout performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005239/en/

The Cadence Allegro X Design Platform is the industry's first engineering platform for system design that unifies schematic, layout, analysis, design collaboration and data management. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Cadence Allegro X Design Platform is the industry's first engineering platform for system design that unifies schematic, layout, analysis, design collaboration and data management. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Engineers today increasingly must design and collaborate across multiple domains, including electromagnetic (EM), thermal, signal and power integrity (SI/PI), and logical/physical implementation. The Allegro X platform’s simplified user interaction model delivers quick technology access and immediate value for novice and expert users. By minimizing iterations and providing access to both the logical and physical domains simultaneously with concurrent collaboration capabilities across schematic, layout and analysis activities, the Allegro X platform reduces the time and effort to complete the design of complex systems by up to 4X compared to legacy design tools.

The Allegro X platform leverages a hybrid cloud solution that provides scalable compute resources and full technology access while reducing deployment footprints and complexity. With the Allegro X platform, engineers can now deliver high-quality designs with access to the Cadence Clarity 3D Solver, Celsius Thermal Solver, Sigrity technology and PSpice for simulation and analysis, Allegro Pulse for design data management, and interoperability with the AWR Microwave Office RF design flow.

The Allegro X platform delivers significant improvement in design throughput and performance. By leveraging GPU technology in combination with core architectural optimization, Allegro X performance is accelerated across a wide range of operations. In addition, the Allegro X platform utilizes cloud resources to synthesize full or partial PCB designs. Innovative machine learning (ML) techniques concurrently optimize the design for manufacturing, SI and PI requirements while designing the power delivery network (PDN), device placement and signal interconnect as specified by the system architect/electrical engineer.

Seite 1 von 2
Cadence Design Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today debuted the Cadence Allegro X Design Platform, the industry’s first engineering platform for system design that unifies schematic, layout, analysis, design collaboration and data management. Built …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Cadence’s Nimish Modi to Present at Berenberg Conference
08.06.21
Cadence’s Anirudh Devgan and John Wall to Present at the 44th Nasdaq Investor Conference
03.06.21
Cadence’s Anirudh Devgan and John Wall to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
02.06.21
EdgeCortix Collaborates With Cadence To Accelerate AI Chip Design
31.05.21
Cadence Design Systems, Applied Materials, Brooks Automation, Caesars Entertainment: Umschichtungen Strategiedepot Aktien Spekulativ
27.05.21
Cadence Collaborates with TSMC to Accelerate Mobile, AI and Hyperscale Computing Application Development on N3 and N4 Processes
26.05.21
Cadence Unleashes Clarity 3D Solver on the Cloud for Straightforward, Secure and Scalable Electromagnetic Analysis of Complex Systems on AWS
25.05.21
Cadence Collaboration With Arm Enables Customers to Successfully Tape out Next-Generation Arm Mobile Designs
25.05.21
Cadence’s John Wall to Present at Cowen Conference
24.05.21
Cadence Announces New Low-Power IP for PCI Express 5.0 Specification on TSMC N5 Process