New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today debuted the Cadence Allegro X Design Platform, the industry’s first engineering platform for system design that unifies schematic, layout, analysis, design collaboration and data management. Built upon proven Allegro and OrCAD core technology, the new Allegro X platform revolutionizes and streamlines the system design process for engineers—offering unparalleled collaboration across all engineering disciplines, integration with best-in-class Cadence signoff-level simulation and analysis products, and greater layout performance.

The Cadence Allegro X Design Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

Engineers today increasingly must design and collaborate across multiple domains, including electromagnetic (EM), thermal, signal and power integrity (SI/PI), and logical/physical implementation. The Allegro X platform’s simplified user interaction model delivers quick technology access and immediate value for novice and expert users. By minimizing iterations and providing access to both the logical and physical domains simultaneously with concurrent collaboration capabilities across schematic, layout and analysis activities, the Allegro X platform reduces the time and effort to complete the design of complex systems by up to 4X compared to legacy design tools.

The Allegro X platform leverages a hybrid cloud solution that provides scalable compute resources and full technology access while reducing deployment footprints and complexity. With the Allegro X platform, engineers can now deliver high-quality designs with access to the Cadence Clarity 3D Solver, Celsius Thermal Solver, Sigrity technology and PSpice for simulation and analysis, Allegro Pulse for design data management, and interoperability with the AWR Microwave Office RF design flow.

The Allegro X platform delivers significant improvement in design throughput and performance. By leveraging GPU technology in combination with core architectural optimization, Allegro X performance is accelerated across a wide range of operations. In addition, the Allegro X platform utilizes cloud resources to synthesize full or partial PCB designs. Innovative machine learning (ML) techniques concurrently optimize the design for manufacturing, SI and PI requirements while designing the power delivery network (PDN), device placement and signal interconnect as specified by the system architect/electrical engineer.