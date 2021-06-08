Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking Customer Value in the Platform

At ENGAGE , virtual attendees heard how Smartsheet's ever-improving platform scales to meet the demands of both business and IT. Looking through the lens of customers like Overtime, Intuit, Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Kraken, Smartsheet showcased how organizations that harness the power of no-code technology activate a new era of business: the no-code enterprise.

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today unveiled new innovations, partnerships and offerings that unlock the full value of the Smartsheet platform for its community of more than 8.5 million users, empowering everyone to become an agent of change in their organization.

“The combination of ‘no-code’ and ‘enterprise-ready’ has the potential to unlock something incredibly powerful,” said Mark Mader, Chief Executive Officer at Smartsheet. “We see the emergence of the no-code enterprise as fundamentally representing a human opportunity—a moment in time where we have the chance to harness the most powerful force in business: human ingenuity and creativity.”

Smartsheet Advance: A new offering built for scale and empowering IT

Announced last week, Smartsheet Advance is a new premium capabilities offering to extend the value of the platform and empower customers to more effectively manage work at scale. This offering brings together what customers have told us they need with the premium features they use the most, enabling them to do more and get more with greater speed, flexibility, and protection.

Smartsheet also announced Smartsheet for Marketing, which takes the unifying and familiar power of Smartsheet and adds the resource management, digital asset management and other premium capabilities Smartsheet offers. It is the centralized launchpad for modern campaigns that allows marketing teams to drive personalized customer experiences at scale with agility and flexibility.

Enhancing Enterprise-Grade Security, Compliance and Governance

Smartsheet is the leading collaborative work management (CWM) platform that delivers the capabilities solution builders need with the enterprise-class security that IT teams require. With enterprise-grade security and governance, Smartsheet ensures all data within the platform remains secure, can be easily managed, and that all appropriate parties have full visibility across all regions.