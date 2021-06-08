 
checkAd

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Kraken and Smartsheet Announce Partnership and Technology Customer Relationship

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 18:00  |  92   |   |   

Today, Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken announce Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) as an official presenting partner of both organizations. In addition, Smartsheet is the title partner for Rink 2 at the soon-to-open Kraken training center in Seattle. The strategic five-year partnership recognizes both organization’s shared values in changing the way the world works and plays.

“We are thrilled to welcome Smartsheet to our core partnership roster,” said Allison Bickford, Director of Corporate Partnership Activation, Seattle Kraken. “We have an internal motto where we challenge every new hire to “make us better,” and we expect the same of our partners. Smartsheet is not only making us better, they’re changing the game. They have quickly become an irreplaceable part of our success as we aim to build a world-class arena, brand and fan base from the ground up.”

In addition to the presenting partnership agreement, Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken continue to grow their investment in Smartsheet as a technology platform to power their strategic initiatives. With Smartsheet, both organizations will build world-class work management solutions to keep their teams organized, accountable and empowered on one dynamic, secure platform.

As a rapidly growing professional sports and entertainment startup, requirements like flexibility and customization across complex workflows, a simple interface with a low learning curve, and enterprise-grade security were critical when evaluating options for a work management solution. Smartsheet’s powerful, intuitive platform and document asset management capabilities via Brandfolder, met these needs at every level.

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Kraken, and Kraken training center teams are already seeing positive impact from consolidating their collaborative work management investment onto one platform with Smartsheet. For example, they are:

  • Achieving efficiencies with enterprise-wide planning and calendaring across all three organizations, providing critical transparency and accountability for achieving strategic goals.
  • Increasing agility and time savings with a comprehensive marketing solution that empowers Climate Pledge Arena to plan all arena events, create and manage thousands of assets, and communicate seamlessly with both internal and external stakeholders.
  • Creating exceptional customer experience through transparency and visibility into game day planning and preparation details--from bespoke mascot selection to in game activations--ensuring that every fan has an exceptional experience at every game.

“We couldn’t be more excited to help Climate Pledge Arena and the Kraken move their bold world-changing goals from ideas to reality,” said Anna Griffin, Chief Marketing Officer at Smartsheet. “Like every startup and business looking to invent, create and grow at break-neck speed, it’s important that technology doesn’t slow you down. We’ve built Smartsheet to break down silos and spur innovation from anywhere within an organization, and it’s inspiring to see our mission in action with this new customer and partner.”

Seite 1 von 3
Smartsheet Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Kraken and Smartsheet Announce Partnership and Technology Customer Relationship Today, Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken announce Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) as an official presenting partner of both organizations. In addition, Smartsheet is the title partner for Rink 2 at the soon-to-open Kraken training center in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking Customer Value in the Platform
03.06.21
Introducing Smartsheet Advance: A New Offering, Built for the Enterprise
02.06.21
Smartsheet Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
29.05.21
3 Aktien, die gerade von den besten Investoren gekauft werden!