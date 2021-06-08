 
Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares between 31/05/2021 and 04/06/2021

Regulatory News:

Ipsen:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the
financial instrument 		Daily total volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired 		Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/3/2021 FR0010259150

4 000

84,7621

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

6/4/2021

FR0010259150

6 000

85,7751

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

10 000

85,3699

-

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

