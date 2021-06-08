Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares between 31/05/2021 and 04/06/2021
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
financial instrument
|
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
|
Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/3/2021
|FR0010259150
|
4 000
|
84,7621
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
6/4/2021
FR0010259150
6 000
85,7751
XPAR
TOTAL
10 000
85,3699
-
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
