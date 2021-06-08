 
checkAd

Voltalia SA Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of May 31, 2021 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 18:00  |  63   |   |   

Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital
as of May 31, 2021 
(Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority) 

Date  Total number of shares in the capital   Number of theoretical voting rights  Number of exercisable voting rights 
05/31/2021  95,356,862  129,365,133 129,187,889

Next on the agenda: Q2 2021 revenues on July 21, 2021

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has more than 1 130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr   . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voltalia SA Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of May 31, 2021  Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of May 31, 2021 (Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)  Date  Total number of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board