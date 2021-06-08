Photo of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Ringing the Opening Bell Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

A photo is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press Photo Network of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: BHVN) ringing the opening bell, June 8, 2021. BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, Migraine & Common Disease and Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in support of the migraine community and Migraine and Headache Awareness Month and to celebrate the FDA approval of the first and only medicine to treat and prevent migraine.

