Renault Group’s statement - 8 June 2021

PRESS RELEASE
8 June 2021

Renault Group’s statement

Boulogne-Billancourt, 8 June 2021 -

In the context of the judicial investigation opened on 12 January 2017 relating to older generations of Diesel vehicles, Renault s.a.s. was placed under examination on 8 June 2021 on the charge of deceit. Renault will have to pay a bail of 20 million Euros, 18 million of which will be dedicated to the potential payment of damages and fines, and will have to provide a bank guarantee of 60 million Euros dedicated to the potential compensation for losses.

As per this status, the company is presumed innocent. Renault denies having committed any offence and reminds that its vehicles are not equipped with any rigging software for pollution control devices. Renault has always complied with French and European regulations. Renault vehicles have all and always been type-approved in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

RENAULT GROUP PRESS Frederic Texier
Group Communications
+33 6 10 78 49 20
frederic.texier@renault.com

  		 

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

 

