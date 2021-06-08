 
checkAd

NeuBase Therapeutics Demonstrates Functional Rescue in Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Model and Allele-Selective Inhibition of KRAS Mutations to Inhibit Tumor Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 18:30  |  101   |   |   

  • Data presented today at NeuBase’s R&D Day show functional rescue of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) phenotype in vivo after subcutaneous dosing; positions program to enter the clinic in CY 2022
  • Company also presented data demonstrating selective reduction of mutant huntingtin protein in the brain after subcutaneous dosing in zQ175 Huntington’s disease mouse model
  • Company unveiled new oncology program targeting KRAS G12D and G12V, the two most common and historically “undruggable” KRAS driver mutations; data show initial compounds are allele selective and inhibit tumor growth in KRAS-mutant tumor xenograft models
  • These three programs highlight the broad potential of NeuBase’s PATrOL precision genetic medicine platform to scale across many diseases and address root causality via multiple mechanisms

PITTSBURGH, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of precision genetic medicines, today announced positive new data and program updates for its development pipeline of PATrOL-enabled genetic medicines.

Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of NeuBase Therapeutics, said, “The data presented today from several programs in our pipeline highlight the unique potential of our PATrOL technology platform to generate new precision genetic medicines for a wide range of diseases with an incomparable flexibility to target distinctive gene dysfunctions. We successfully demonstrated that our platform can therapeutically modulate in vivo gene function at the DNA or RNA level with exquisite precision of target engagement in three different disease indications with different mechanisms of disease. These data show how we can utilize the PATrOL platform to design drug candidates to inhibit DNA transcription, RNA translation, and mutant protein production, as well as displace bound proteins to rescue mis-splicing.”

Dr. Stephan continued, “We have made significant progress since our last data release, showing functional rescue in myotonic dystrophy type 1 after subcutaneous dosing, in vivo proof of concept in Huntington’s disease with allele-selective mutant protein knock-down after getting compounds across the blood-brain barrier following systemic dosing, and initial data for a new oncology program against historically ‘undruggable’ KRAS driver mutations. With this tremendous momentum building across our expanding development pipeline, we look forward to entering the clinic with our DM1 program in 2022 and continuing to evaluate diseases where our PATrOL platform can deliver significant therapeutic value.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeuBase Therapeutics Demonstrates Functional Rescue in Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Model and Allele-Selective Inhibition of KRAS Mutations to Inhibit Tumor Growth Data presented today at NeuBase’s R&D Day show functional rescue of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) phenotype in vivo after subcutaneous dosing; positions program to enter the clinic in CY 2022Company also presented data demonstrating selective …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board