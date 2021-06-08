CareTrust REIT Issues New Investor Presentation for NAREIT’S REITweek 2021 Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that it has released a new investor presentation and business update in conjunction with NAREIT’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference. David Sedgwick, CareTrust’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will be making a presentation using the new slide deck to all interested NAREIT attendees at 4:30 pm Eastern time.

The new presentation can be accessed under the “Events and Presentations” tab on the Investors page of CareTrust’s website, at https://investor.caretrustreit.com/events.