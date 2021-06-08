AVAILABILITY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND INFORMATION RELATING IN PARTICULAR TO THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF TARKETT PARTICIPATION

TARKETT PARTICIPATION

20 Euros per Tarkett share

22 trading days

The timetable for the simplified tender offer (the “Offer”) will be determined by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) in accordance with the provisions of its general regulation.

This press release has been established by Tarkett Participation and released in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27 2° and 231-28 of the general regulation of the AMF.

In accordance with Article L. 433-4(II) of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 237-1 and following of the AMF’s general regulation, in the event that, after this Offer, the number of Tarkett shares not tendered to the Offer by minority shareholders (other than shares held by Tarkett in treasury and free shares covered by a liquidity mechanism) does not represent more than 10% of Tarkett’s capital and voting rights, Tarkett Participation intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within three (3) months of the closing of the Offer, a squeeze-out in order that the Tarkett shares not tendered to the Offer (other than shares held by Tarkett in treasury and free shares covered by a liquidity mechanism) be transferred to Tarkett Participation in return for compensation per share equal to the Offer price.