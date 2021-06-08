Adobe to Webcast Q2 FY2021 Earnings Conference Call

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it will webcast its second quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call to be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Adobe Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: 2 p.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021

How: Live over the Internet; simply connect to the meeting room on the webpage above

Questions: Contact Adobe Investor Relations at 408-536-4416 or ir@adobe.com

The live webcast will last for approximately one hour. An archive of the call will be made available for approximately 45 days.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005168/en/