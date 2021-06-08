 
DigitalAMN Announces Shareholder Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 19:03  |  101   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (“DigitalAMN” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today, that the Company has scheduled its first Quarterly conference call and shareholder event.

In a November 2020 press release, management indicated that the Company had worked diligently over the previous three years to develop the PAI Ecosystem. Then, in a February 2021 press release, management announced that all of the components needed to fully operate the PAI Ecosystem had come together and the Company was ready to fully launch the PAI Program.

The Company then went on to announce that it had allied with the co-founder of MetaBronx, Inc.,— to enhance the Company’s growth and business development focus. Management also discussed how investments made into a private international deal club could potentially strengthen both the DAMN equity portfolio and the PAI Ecosystem.

“I’ve spoken with a number of shareholders over the past several months, and what I’ve come to understand, is that our shareholders believe in our overall vision, but seek to achieve a deeper understanding and greater clarity of our operations and mission,” stated, Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. “As mentioned in a recent Coffee Talk, we endeavor for our stakeholders and the community at large to fully understand how DigitalAMN works and to always provide access to accurate information so there can continue to be ongoing healthy debate about DigitalAMN’s merit and value proposition.”

Management indicated that the shareholder conference call items will include operational updates and an outlook for the next 18 months, the recent mission to extinguish convertible debt, the Company’s participation in an international business platform for crowdfunding and financial services, acquisitions, mergers, new business developments and what it all means when we fit it together.

The shareholder conference call has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. Further details regarding the time, platform, agenda and how to submit questions, will be shared with the public in an upcoming Coffee Talk update.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) uses the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release or in the upcoming shareholder conference call should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations.

Contact:
Public Relations Answering Center
(718) 285-6378 EXT 401
info@DigitalAMN.com


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

