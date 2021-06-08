Monster Beverage Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CORONA, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that the Company will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The live webcast will start at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



A live webcast of the Annual Meeting can be accessed through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MNST2021. For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the event will be archived for approximately one year on the Company’s website at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section.