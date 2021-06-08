 
Monster Beverage Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CORONA, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that the Company will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The live webcast will start at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the Annual Meeting can be accessed through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MNST2021. For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the event will be archived for approximately one year on the Company’s website at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section.

As described in the Company’s proxy statement, filed April 28, 2021, only stockholders of the Company of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. All stockholders of record may vote electronically via live webcast at the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MNST2021 and using their 16-digit control number provided in their proxy card.   Guests without a 16-digit control number may also attend the Annual Meeting, but will not have the option to vote.

Monster Beverage Corporation
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra energy drinks, Java Monster non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Monster Hydro non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea non-carbonated energy teas, Muscle Monster non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster MAXX maximum strength energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS energy drinks, Full Throttle energy drinks, Burn energy drinks, Samurai energy drinks, Relentless energy drinks, Mother energy drinks, Play and Power Play (stylized) energy drinks, BU energy drinks, Nalu energy drinks, BPM energy drinks, Gladiator energy drinks, Ultra Energy energy drinks, Live+ energy drinks, Predator energy drinks and Fury energy drinks. For more information, visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

CONTACTS: Rodney C. Sacks
  Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
  (951) 739-6200
   
  Hilton H. Schlosberg
  Vice Chairman
  (951) 739-6200
   
  Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin Sfetcu
  PondelWilkinson Inc.
  (310) 279-5980




