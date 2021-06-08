 
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021   

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the Company) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report titled “Florin Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory”, prepared by Ronald G. Simpon, P.Geo., with an effective date of April 6, 2021 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report conforms to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects and supports the disclosure in the Company’s news release dated Apri 12, 2021. The Technical Report discloses an inferred mineral resource at the Florin Gold Project of 2,474,000 ounces of gold in 170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45 g/t with a cutoff of 0.30 g/t, at a gold price of $1,650 per ounce.

The Technical Report recommends an exploration program totalling approaximately $23 million, as previously disclosed in the Company’s April 12th news release, but recommends that such program be carried out in three phases rather than two. The Phase I first year exploration program is budgeted at $2,300,000 and includes 5,000 metres of diamond drilling, the Phase II second year exploration program is budgeted at $6,769,000 and includes 15,000 metres of diamond drilling; and the Phase III program for the third and fourth years is budgeted at $14,500,000 and includes 40,000 metres of diamond drilling. The decision to proceed with either Phase II or Phase III is contingent upon results from the preceding stage.

The Technical Report will be available for viewing on the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com.

Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., senior technical advisor geologist, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information presented herein as accurate and has approved this news release.

About St James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol “LORD”, in the U.S. Market listed on the OTCQB under the trading symbol “LRDJF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “BVU3”. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well delineated geological theories, integrating all available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, and funding efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds both an option to acquire a 100% interest in 29 claims covering 1,791 acres in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.’s Queensway North project, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in central Newfoundland adjacent to Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake property. The Company also announced an Option and Joint Venture Agreement dated April 1, 2021, as amended, to acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historic Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. This acquisition remains subject to TSXV approval. For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

