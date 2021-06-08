 
NextChem and Paul Wurth Join Forces to Develop Innovative Low-carbon Solutions for the Steel Industry

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.06.2021   

Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - Maire Tecnimont Group 's subsidiary NextChem , and Paul
Wurth , a company of the SMS Group and leading technology provider for the steel
industry, will join forces to promote the combined use of electrolysis and
syngas production in the iron and steel industry.

The cooperation between NextChem and Paul Wurth is aimed at developing an
advanced technological solution to convert natural gas into synthesis gas, known
as syngas, to be used during iron ore reduction. The utilisation of syngas (a
mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen) allows for the decrease in the portion
of fossil fuels required, thus reducing CO2 emissions in steel production
process.

On the path of the energy transition and industry decarbonisation, NextChem and
Paul Wurth will combine their respective knowledge and expertise to study the
integration of electrolysis technology into the syngas production scheme, with
the aim of producing low-carbon steel at a competitive cost. Introducing green
hydrogen into the metallurgical process allows for the further lowering of the
volume of coke required and reduces the carbon footprint of steel plants.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem commented:
"Integrating electrolysis in the revamping of steel furnaces is one of the most
interesting challenges nowadays. We are really proud of this agreement, which
strengthens the existing alliance between Maire Tecnimont and Paul Wurth to
develop low carbon impact solutions in a hard-to-abate sector like the steel
industry."

Thomas Hansmann, Chief Technology and Operations Officer of Paul Wurth says:
"Today, together with a long-standing partner, we have taken another fundamental
step towards carbon-neutral ironmaking. It is only by joining know-how that we
can achieve a faster energy transition and the decarbonisation of the steel
industry".

