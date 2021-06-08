NextChem and Paul Wurth Join Forces to Develop Innovative Low-carbon Solutions for the Steel Industry

Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - Maire Tecnimont Group 's subsidiary NextChem , and Paul

On the path of the energy transition and industry decarbonisation, NextChem andPaul Wurth will combine their respective knowledge and expertise to study theintegration of electrolysis technology into the syngas production scheme, withthe aim of producing low-carbon steel at a competitive cost. Introducing greenhydrogen into the metallurgical process allows for the further lowering of thevolume of coke required and reduces the carbon footprint of steel plants.Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem commented:"Integrating electrolysis in the revamping of steel furnaces is one of the mostinteresting challenges nowadays. We are really proud of this agreement, whichstrengthens the existing alliance between Maire Tecnimont and Paul Wurth todevelop low carbon impact solutions in a hard-to-abate sector like the steelindustry."Thomas Hansmann, Chief Technology and Operations Officer of Paul Wurth says:"Today, together with a long-standing partner, we have taken another fundamentalstep towards carbon-neutral ironmaking. It is only by joining know-how that wecan achieve a faster energy transition and the decarbonisation of the steelindustry".Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390855/NextChem_Logo.jpgPress Office NextChemE mediarelations@nextchem.it, mediarelations@mairetecnimont.itAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151500/4936300OTS: NextChem S.p.A