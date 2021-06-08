 
Veolia Environnement  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021   

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement
21 rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

May 31, 2021

 

 579,583,189

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 618,469,771

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 606,077,690

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of May 31, 2021 (38,886,582 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of May 31, 2021 (12,392,081 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of May 31, 2021).

Wertpapier


