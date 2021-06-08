 
Harris Williams Advises Visual Comfort & Co. on its Pending Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Leonard Green & Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Visual Comfort & Co., the premier resource for signature designer lighting, on its pending investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Leonard Green & Partners (LGP). The investment is being made alongside Visual Comfort & Co.’s existing investment partner, AEA Investors LP (AEA). The transaction is being led by Corey Benjamin, John Neuner and Zach Ledwith of the Harris Williams Consumer Group and Graham Rives of the firm’s Building Products & Materials Group.

“We are excited to work with the Visual Comfort & Co. team again as they continue to build the premier lighting platform in the industry,” said John Neuner, a managing director at Harris Williams. “With a wide range of brands, products and a devoted customer base, it’s easy to see how the company became the market leader—with ample opportunity to continue to grow the company.”

“Andy Singer and the whole management team have built a world-class business and we are proud to have partnered with Visual Comfort & Co. again to find another set of partners who believe in the company’s vision and opportunity ahead,” said Corey Benjamin, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Building on the foundation that was set with their prior investors, the addition of Goldman Sachs Asset Management and LGP will continue to add resources and capabilities to further expand across end markets.”

Since 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the premier resource for signature designer lighting. For nearly 30 years, Visual Comfort & Co. has produced lighting with some of the most influential names in design using natural materials of exceptional quality and distinctive, hand-applied, living finishes. Visual Comfort & Co. offers a broad assortment of lighting featuring many prominent designs synonymous with high style and functionality.

AEA was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA’s approximately 100 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Connecticut, San Francisco, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have over $15 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies and mezzanine and senior debt investments.

