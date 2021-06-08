Announces Investor Day on July 15, 2021

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is pleased to announce it will be hosting an Investor Day on July 15, 2021. Pure Cycle will host an in-person Investor Day from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm MST at one of the KB …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is pleased to announce it will be hosting an Investor Day on July 15, 2021. Pure Cycle will host an in-person Investor Day from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm MST at one of the KB Homes models in the master planned community Sky Ranch. CEO/President Mark Harding and CFO/Vice President Kevin McNeill will present an in-depth review of the Company's current state, long-term growth strategies, and progress at the Sky Ranch master planned community. The senior management team will answer questions following their planned remarks. Mark and Kevin will also host a tour of Sky Ranch where we will focus on Phase 2 of our development, our Build-to-Rent units and a tour of our state-of-the-art water reclamation facility, followed by lunch in the Sky Ranch Orion Park Pavilion.