Victory Marine Holdings Provides Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 19:50  |  97   |   |   

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:VMHG) is pleased to provide a corporate update for shareholders, partners and customers.

1. To further expand its product offerings and increase inventory, Victory Marine Holdings Corp is negotiating the purchase of used boats and yachts from Venezuela. 

2. The Company is in discussions with multiple manufacturers for the purpose of entering into negotiations for merger and acquisitions, Joint Ventures, and for the production of Victory Yachts vessels. 

3. The Company is expanding partnership agreements to include financing, insurance and service agreements. 

4. Implementing an aggressive sales and marketing program to expand our brokerage business with additional listings on victoryyachts.com. 

5. Management will be traveling to UAE within the next quarter for final sea trial and inspection on multiple models that the company will be incorporating as part of the Victory line up. 

6. High level discussions with multiple and former law enforcement and military personnel to hire as outside consultants for our ArmaCraft line of Military and Tactical vessels.

Orlando Hernandez, Victory Marine Holdings CEO stated, 'It is my pleasure to outline some of the initiatives in our business plan and provide the reasoning behind such decisions. For example, in Venezuela there are a good amount of boats for sale, and our partnerships and contacts will allow us an opportunity to begin acquiring boats at discounted prices. In Venezuela, the government and the opposition are engaged in a bitter power struggle . The South American country has been caught in a downward spiral for years with growing political discontent further fuelled by skyrocketing hyperinflation, power cuts and shortages of food and medicine, all of which has resulted in high end and luxury items such as boats being available."

"Our success in 2020 as related to our high number of boat sales has resulted in advanced discussions for the manufacturing of vessels that will be built to our specifications which will result in the launch of a Victory line of boats and yachts. We are also having discussions with bankers, insurance providers and other markets within the boating space that we believe will establish new partnerships and allow us to provide our current and prospective customers with better pricing for ancillary services."

